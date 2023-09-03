UPDATE: Missing Carmen Acosta found

Acosta was last seen late Saturday night in the area near Coile Road in Jefferson City. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and white pants.

She may be accompanied by an unidentified adult male.

She is 4’0″ tall, and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Carmen or have any information pertaining to her whereabouts, call Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 471-6000 or contact TBI at 1-800-FIND.