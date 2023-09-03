Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.—TBI investigating a fatal shooting involving the Chattanooga Police.

According to TBI and under the request of the 11th Judicial Attorney General Coty Wamp, an overnight fatal shooting prompted an investigation.

Initial information indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, officers with the Chattanooga Police Department received a domestic assault call to the 1900 block of South Kelley Street.

Officers encountered an armed 17-year-old male upon arrival to the location. The male was armed with a handgun and refused to comply with verbal commands to exit the residence.

SWAT units were called to the scene and police negotiators began talks with the teen in an attempt to prompt a surrender. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and officers discharged their service weapons, striking the individual. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.

TBI agents will continue to work independently to determine the events which lead to the shooting. Agents will conduct interviews and collect evidence throughout this investigation. Findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for review and consideration. TBI acts only as fact finders in these cases. The TBI does not release the names of officers involved in these types of cases.

