Salvation Army preps for car show fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local nonprofit is gearing up for a fundraiser.

Pathway of Hope is a program to assist families with minor children that links and coordinates services within the Salvation Army with community agencies.

The Salvation Army in Jackson is set to host a car show on Saturday, September 16.

This is a fundraiser to raise money for the Pathway of Hope program. The program is for families at or below the poverty line with children under 18 that want to make positive changes in their lives.

The funds raised from events like these are to assist those families with rental costs, utility assistance, help purchasing school uniforms and supplies, help paying for parental and youth educational costs.

“This car show in particular is in partnership with 731 Cars and Coffee, which does cars and coffee every month. It is the third Monday of every month, but this one is in partnership with them so that we can raise the funds that are needed to help the families in our community,” said Capt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.

It will be at 125 Allen Avenue in Jackson.

Families in the Pathway of Hope receive support from a caring team that helps them set and achieve their own goals.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.