Students get a look into an interactive adventure semi

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Army AS4, an interactive adventure semi, is giving students at area high schools an experience September 12-14 and 19th.

The Army AS10, the eSports gaming experience, will visit from September 12-15.

Both trailers will be available to students from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The AS4 contains an EOD robot display, career navigator, night vision interactive exhibit, XM-25 weapons simulator, M9 pistol simulator, a crows simulator, plus soldier displays.

The AS10 contains gaming towers and chairs equipped with the latest games for multi-platform competitive gaming.

“We just had recruiters come out and tell us and maybe show a video but like I said this truck is hands on. They actually get to sit in like a humvee and see what it looks like and do the night life goggles so those are things that they get to see in this generation that a lot of people didn’t see with just a recruiter coming and talking,” De. Calandra Williamson, the Graduation Coach at Liberty Tech.

The trailer is designed to help young people see soldiers in a different light and understand the many different roles people can have in the Army.

