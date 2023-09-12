West Tennessee State Fair returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 168th annual West Tennessee State Fair has returned to the Hub City. Located at Jackson Fairgrounds Park, friends and family can enjoy fun rides and great food.

“The West Tennessee State Fair will be open this week- Tuesday through Sunday – that’s September 12 through 17. We open at 5 p.m. every night Tuesday through Friday. Saturday we open at 11 a.m. and we always close around 10 o’clock at night,” says Mike Peery, the fair’s volunteer manager.

Peery says the fair has broken the record with more vendors than ever, with about 40 total.

“The West Tennessee State Fair has multiple new vendors this year. Many are new, we have some new Hispanic food vendors out here this year,” Peery says.

Aside from great rides and good eats, West Tennesseans can expect exotic animals, helicopter rides, and a petting zoo for children to enjoy.

“The state fair wants to thank everybody in the community for supporting it. This is going to be a beautiful week, the weather is going to cool down. Let’s come support the West Tennessee State Fair,” Peery says.

