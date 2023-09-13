$3.5 million to be invested into West Tennessee communities

JACKSON, Tenn. – Delta Regional Authority announced a $3.5 million investment into West Tennessee’s communities.

Delta Regional Authority’s investment will improve basic public infrastructure and support workforce development to BlueOval City and surrounding areas.

Funding from this project is provided by the Community Infrastructure Fund. The investment will be matched by over $8 million in additional funds from USDA Rural Development.

BlueOval City is Ford’s largest, most advanced auto production complex in its history and will be home to the next-generation electric truck from Ford.

“So looking at how it supports the town of Tintin, Easley, Stanton specifically and looking at the community development that results from that. So housing, small business development, population increases. So we’re really looking forward to see the long-term economic impact that this investment provides,” said Jessica Shapley, the Chief Policy and Communications Officer for Delta Regional Authority.

Additional facilities supported by the project include an existing fire station and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, which will serve as Ford’s primary training center.

The project is expected to create 2,700 direct jobs and over 3,300 indirect jobs.

You can find more news from across the state here.