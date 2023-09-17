Governor Lee and First Lady hosts a special event for Tennessee kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Governor Lee and First Lady Maria celebrate Tennessee Serve participants.

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria hosted a special event for kids from around the state who completed the Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge.

These kids were invited to attend a very special carnival hosted by the governor and first lady at a Tennessee residence.

Courtesy of TN.gov/ Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge

The summer service program was launched in 2019 through the First Lady’s Tennessee Serves Initiative. The program works to encourage rising kindergarten through sixth graders to devote a part of their summers to serving others in their community.

This year alone more than 1,125 kids from across the state participated in the program, accumulating more than 3,310 hours of service in their local communities.

First Lady Maria Lee had this to say, “Each year, Bill and I are touched by the creative acts of kindness kids across Tennessee complete in service to their communities.”

She continued, “No matter our age, we all can make a difference in the lives of those around us. We’re confident these young Tennesseans will continue to transform our state through service and will make immeasurable impacts on those around them for years to come.”

During the event, Governor Lee and First Lady Maria congratulated participants and praised their success over completing the program, encouraging them to continue serving others all year long.

The carnival also featured games for the kids, prizes, snacks and special appearances from local sport’s mascots.

Anyone interested in learning more about the summer challenge can find out more information here.

For more Tennessee news stories, click here.