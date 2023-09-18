New chairman appointed to Madison County Commission

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – Madison County officials met Monday morning to discuss significant business matters.









In the meeting they discussed consideration of a resolution to rezone property located in the 80 block of Providence Road from forestry-agriculture-recreational district to general commercial center district, comprising 2.8 acres more or less.

Also during this session, they appointed a new chairman named Michael Taylor.

“Well it’s hard to take the place of somebody like Chairman Deaton. You feel like you’ve got a lot of expectations to live up to and I’m sure it’s going to take me a while. And I hope the commission is patient with me, but with his help and the other commissioners, I’m sure we can get there,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s first meeting as chairman will be in October.

Find more local news here.