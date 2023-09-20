Drivers urged to be cautious as new bypass turns into high-accident area

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – Drivers are being warned to drive extra carefully around a new local bypass because it’s become a high-accident area.

Concerns are arising as the number of accidents have grown since the opening of the newest bypass in Lexington, located at the intersection of 22A and State Route 459.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the latest crash occurred on Saturday, September 16, where five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at that intersection.

“This is the seventh crash at that intersection since June. So, obviously, we’re very concerned about that. The community is very concerned about that,” said Lexington Fire Chief Jeff Middleton.

The police department is working with the Tennessee department of Transportation, along with local officials, to figure out what is causing these accidents.

“We’re trying to figure out what’s caused that. You know, is this all human error? Are there engineering factors that come into play? We’re studying all of the causes of these crashes and we’re going to work with them to address it,” Middleton said.

The purpose of the bypass was to add State Route 459, which connects US 412 to Highway 22 so travelers will no longer have to go through the City of Lexington.

“It’s going to take all of us to work together to determine the best solution to make that road a safer place out there at that particular intersection. We, obviously, have a problem, but I can assure you it’s on the map of TDOT. And I know they’re going to work with us to help us figure out what the best solution is long term,” Middleton said.

While this issue is being addressed, it is important for drivers going through 412 towards Lexington to pay close attention to the signs while driving.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.