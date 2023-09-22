45th Chester County Barbecue Festival continues into weekend

HENDERSON, Tenn. – Fun times are happening in a local city as the 45th annual Chester County Barbecue Festival continues through the weekend.

The community is invited to support each other while getting to visit some faces and businesses that may be new.

The festival’s vendors began setting up on Friday morning with a variety of items, such as food, clothing, hair glitter and various other items.

But for one little girl, it was a dream come true as she debuted her glittery business at the festival for the first time at the age of seven.

“She’s really enjoyed making it for everybody, and it’s a fun way to add just a little bit of school colors to your uniform or outfit,” said Stevie Cooksey, the owner of Annie K’s Unicorn Dust’s mother. “Just a little bit of sparkle or anything.”

The festival will continue through Saturday with vendors, breakfast, entertainment, a pageant and more.

If you head to downtown Henderson, you too can experience the fun times.

