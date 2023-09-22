Football Friday Night: Week 6 Final Scores

Tristyn Stoop,

Week 6 of Football Friday Nights are here! See the final scores here:

Huntingdon 32
Milan 14

Dyersburg 21
North Side 13

Lexington 35
South Side 14

Chester County 28
South Gibson 35

Dyer County 19
Crockett County 17

Gibson County
Camden Central

McKenzie 63
Bruceton 0

TCA 34
Riverside 36

Liberty 14
Scotts Hill 41

Bolivar 22
McNairy County 20

Haywood County 42
Maplewood 0

Henry County 52
Northeast 14

Westview 21
Ripley 14

Gleason 54
South Fulton 14

Halls 7
Fayette Academy 63

Harding Academy 3
First Assembly 62

Humboldt 24
Lake County 58

JCS 41
Tipton Rosemark 0

Obion County 14
Dresden 28

Union City 42
Greenfield 9

PURE Academy 14
Hardin County 21

