Football Friday Night: Week 6 Final Scores
Week 6 of Football Friday Nights are here! See the final scores here:
Huntingdon 32
Milan 14
Dyersburg 21
North Side 13
Lexington 35
South Side 14
Chester County 28
South Gibson 35
Dyer County 19
Crockett County 17
Gibson County
Camden Central
McKenzie 63
Bruceton 0
TCA 34
Riverside 36
Liberty 14
Scotts Hill 41
Bolivar 22
McNairy County 20
Haywood County 42
Maplewood 0
Henry County 52
Northeast 14
Westview 21
Ripley 14
Gleason 54
South Fulton 14
Halls 7
Fayette Academy 63
Harding Academy 3
First Assembly 62
Humboldt 24
Lake County 58
JCS 41
Tipton Rosemark 0
Obion County 14
Dresden 28
Union City 42
Greenfield 9
PURE Academy 14
Hardin County 21