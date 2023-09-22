Football Friday Night: Week 6 Final Scores

Week 6 of Football Friday Nights are here! See the final scores here:

Huntingdon 32

Milan 14

Dyersburg 21

North Side 13

Lexington 35

South Side 14

Chester County 28

South Gibson 35

Dyer County 19

Crockett County 17

Gibson County

Camden Central

McKenzie 63

Bruceton 0

TCA 34

Riverside 36

Liberty 14

Scotts Hill 41

Bolivar 22

McNairy County 20

Haywood County 42

Maplewood 0

Henry County 52

Northeast 14

Westview 21

Ripley 14

Gleason 54

South Fulton 14

Halls 7

Fayette Academy 63

Harding Academy 3

First Assembly 62

Humboldt 24

Lake County 58

JCS 41

Tipton Rosemark 0

Obion County 14

Dresden 28

Union City 42

Greenfield 9

PURE Academy 14

Hardin County 21