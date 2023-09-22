New EV charges come to Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. – Friday was a big day for Henderson as the first EV chargers were debuted and put to use.

Represented at the ribbon cutting was the City of Henderson, Freed-Hardeman University, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, along with Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation.

“In partnership with TVA and TDEC, we’ve installed a DC fast charger. So what this will allow is long range drivers who are traveling long distances to stop here. And they can charge in an hour, an hour and a half,” said Clint Malone, the Vice President of Engineering for Southwest Tennessee EMC.

The chargers are located on the FHU campus near downtown Henderson.

“We have students that come to college here that have electric vehicles and this will offer them the ability to charge those quickly. But also we have a lot of parents and alumni that come to events,” said David Shannon, the President of FHU.

Students are not the only ones to benefit from this great resource.

This particular site for the EV chargers is the ninth to be built in Tennessee and it will not go unnoticed.

“Since we are on a state highway and close to another state highway with 45. It just offers anyone that’s passing through West Tennessee the option to stop in to a wonderful town,” said Shannon.

This site can be used by various E-VS, including Tesla’s with an adaptor.

Find more news from Chester County here.