Calm Evening, Increasing Clouds; Rain Returns Start of Week

HAPPY FALL, Y’ALL! Great day so far in West Tennessee! Expect nice and dry weather for the next day or so, before showers return to the region in the early hours of Monday.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

THIS WEEKEND:

Dry conditions will remain for most of this weekend. Shower chances will increase in the overnight hours going into Monday- a 40% chance of scattered showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

7 DAY FORECAST:

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Michelle Diaz

Storm Team 7 Forecaster

Twitter – @michellediaztv

Facebook – Michelle Diaz – WBBJ 7

Email – mdiazsanchez@wbbjtv.com