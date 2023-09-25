Authorities capture McNairy County shooting suspect
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A follow up to a story we first brought you last week.
Suspect Doyle Jarnigan has been captured.
The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Jarnigan in reference to a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 20.
According to authorities, they got a tip this weekend that Jarnigan was in Finger, Tennessee.
Doyle Jarnagin was taken into custody and was booked into the McNairy County jail.
SEE ALSO: US Marshals join search for McNairy County shooting suspect