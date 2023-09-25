Authorities capture McNairy County shooting suspect

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A follow up to a story we first brought you last week.

Suspect Doyle Jarnigan has been captured.

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Jarnigan in reference to a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 20.

According to authorities, they got a tip this weekend that Jarnigan was in Finger, Tennessee.

Doyle Jarnagin was taken into custody and was booked into the McNairy County jail.

