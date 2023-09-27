3 men arrested for first degree murder in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms three men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Whiteville.

According to the TBI, Tyreco Sharp, Isaiah Allen, and Quindario Nathan have each been taken into custody and charged with first degree murder.

The TBI says around 9:45 p.m. on September 4, authorities responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Webb Street.

TBI says upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man, later identified as 21-year-old Markuvious Deshun Green of Whiteville. According to TBI, Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the TBI, the investigation revealed Sharp, Allen and Nathan were responsible for Green’s death.

The three were arrested individually over an eight-day period, and booked into the Hardeman County jail on a $250,000 bond for each.

Sharp (of Whiteville) (DOB: 6/7/04) was arrested on September 7 th

Allen (of Whiteville) (DOB: 6/16/03) was arrested on September 11 th

Nathan (of Jackson) (DOB: 4/4/01) was arrested on September 18th

The TBI also shared that additional arrests are expected.

