Wanted Humboldt man captured inside college dorm

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A wanted West Tennessee man has been captured in a Middle Tennessee dorm.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 22-year-old Daniel Crawford, of Humboldt, was wanted for allegedly shooting at a man he had a prior incident with on North 20th Avenue in Humboldt on Sept. 8.

The release says on Sept. 27, Crawford was captured without incident inside a Austin Peay State University dorm in Clarksville.

He had been wanted by Humboldt police for attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges, and he was wanted by the Tennessee Department of Correction for violation of probation, Marshals say. He had been put on probation in 2022 after being convicted of two counts of Aggravated Assault in Gibson County.

Marshals say he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

