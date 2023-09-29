Educator of the Week: Angela Smith

It’s time to meet our Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Lottery.

Angela Smith is a fourth through sixth grade math and science teacher at Community Montessori School in Jackson.

Smith has been teaching for 14 years, and during the last two years, she transitioned from pre-k. But her passion is still the same.

“To help others, to make sure that every child has the education that I felt my children should receive and that all children deserve,” Smith said.

And with a good education, sometimes you have to learn about subjects you may not be a fan of. But Smith has a wish for each student.

“I hope they leave with a love for learning, and they love math because math is usually their favorite or they hate it. So if they don’t like it, I hope that they leave finding a way to at least enjoy some parts of it,” Smith said.

And when learning these important equations and tests of knowledge, Smith has provided a key for her students.

“I try to always make sure that they have an avenue to ask me for help, and if I’m not available at the moment, that they have a key person that they can go to. And I want them to feel safe, and to never feel like any question is not worth asking,” Smith said.

Smith is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.