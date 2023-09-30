TBI joint investigation leads to arrest of Big Sandy couple

BIG SANDY, Tenn.— TBI joint investigation leads to arrest of Tennessee couple.

According to information released from TBI, a joint investigation between TBI and the Big Sandy Police Department has resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

Resulting from evidence gathered during an investigation into Illicit drug sales in Big Sandy, a search warrant was obtained for a residence located in the 100 block of Depot Street.

On Saturday, TBI, Big Sandy Police, and Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant discovering marijuana, fentanyl, steroids, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia. Two young children were also in the home at the time of the search.

Both adults present inside the residence were taken into custody. Tanner G. Scronce (DOB: 5/31/93) and Alexandria N. Scronce (DOB: 7/1/96) are each charged with Possession of Schedule II (Fentanyl) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in the Commissions of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Child Endangerment (two counts), and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

T. Scronce will face an additional count of Possession of Schedule III (Steroids).

Both parties were booked into the Benton County Jail on $250,000 bond each.

