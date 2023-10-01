JPD investigates shooting at local tailgating event

JACKSON, Tenn.—JPD is investigating a shooting that happened at a local alumni event.

We received information from a tipster indicating that a shooting had occurred at the JCM tailgating event in Jackson Saturday.

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department for more information.

According to JPD, officers responded to an incident at 179 Allen Street in Jackson Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported by Air Evac to a Memphis hospital for treatment. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

JPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-840 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 424-8477.

