TBI Investigating Officer-Involved shooting in Hamilton Co.

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn.— TBI Investigating an Officer-Involved shooting in Hamilton County.

According to information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp an investigation was launched after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred in Soddy Daisy on Friday night.

Preliminary details released state that just around 10 pm on Friday night, Soddy Daisy officers responded to a 911 call in the 9600 block of Barbee Road in Soddy Daisy regarding a suicidal individual.

Upon arrival officers encountered a man armed with a knife. Information from the scene indicates, the man attacked one officer with the knife, which led to the officer firing their service weapon striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The individual was identified as William A. Hicks Jr. (DOB: 2/9/67).

The injured officer was treated for injuries and later released.

TBI agents will continue to work independently to determine the events which lead to the shooting. Agents will conduct interviews and collect evidence throughout this investigation. Findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for review and consideration. TBI acts only as fact finders in these cases. The TBI does not release the names of officers involved in these types of cases.

