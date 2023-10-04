Jackson State showcases historical archives to the community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College’s library was filled with alumni and former faculty and staff Wednesday morning, coming together to take a look at some archives of Jackson State’s history.

Ruth Slagle, the instructional librarian for Jackson State, came up with this idea and says that they wanted to create a truly immersive experience for the public to enjoy.

“So it only works so well if the people that remember and were here are a part of it,” Slagle said. “I’ve worked at Jackson State for three years, so I know people that are here, but it’s a lot more engaging if the public comes. As we are a community college, we do want to community to feel like they are a part of us.”

Van Veach, a former librarian at Jackson State, was able to attend the showcase. He said he is thankful to be able to come back and look at the history.

“It makes you feel so blessed that you can look back and see accomplishments and things to remember, the people, and memories. As you get older, those are the things that kind of keep you alive,” Veach said.

If you were not able to come to the showcase, they will still have all of the archives available for you to see.

“And then we will be putting up in one of our display bookshelves a, not so interactive, but you can still see things. That will be up October 17th and will be up till November 3rd,” said Slagle.

You can also contact the library to request to view certain archives.

Some of the material includes architectural history, original scrapbooks, yearbooks, the JSCC pageant photographs, and other memorabilia.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.