One retailer provides special offers to first responders this month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Appreciating heroes that are often forgotten.

National First Responders Day falls on Saturday, October 28 this year. But 24 hours of recognition isn’t enough.

Responders selflessly serve their communities all year long and deserve gratitude.

That’s why Lowe’s is committing to an entire month of appreciation in October where responders can sign up online for a free coupon book, get a pair of free safety glasses and more.

October is also Fire Prevention Month, giving us a chance to learn from the experts.

“It means the world to us, and it’s not just for us as first responders, but too it’s for Fire Safety Month, and Fire Safety Week, to really, you know, highlight the the need for people to prevent fires in their own homes,” said Jason Patton, firefighter paramedic. “It means so much to us and we greatly appreciate it, ’cause we know it’s saving lives.”

One tip is to have a home fire safety plan and make it fun for children by practicing it like a game.

Click here for more information on the offer from Lowe’s.

