Coolest Weekend in 4 Months on the Way, 30s Possible for Many!

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

A fall cold front in central Missouri is racing southward tonight and will bring a major drop in temperatures to West Tennessee for the first time this fall. We will likely stay a few degrees to warm for frost but it will be close for some of us Sunday morning. Find out if we will be falling into the 30s tonight in Jackson and find out how long the cooler weather will be sticking around coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Friday was the day when temperatures began to drop as the first cold front started to dig in. The second and more potent front will be passing by after midnight tonight. Highs on Friday still reached the mid 70s but Friday night lows will fall down into the mid to low 40s. After a few light showers Thursday night, rain chances cleared out and are not expected for the football games allowing for a dry but cooler forecast for Friday night. Clouds moved out into the early afternoon making for a sunny afternoon. The winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the northwest tonight behind the front.

If you are wondering when we usually see our first frost of the fall, the average is in the middle of October. The earliest was around the Fall Solstice in September and the latest was the 2nd week of November.

The time of the fall we usually see our first freeze is around Halloween. The earliest freeze we have had in Jackson was the first week of October and the latest freeze was around Thanksgiving back in 2004, which was one of the warmest falls on record in West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

The coolest weekend we have had in months is on the way this weekend with highs only expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. Morning lows will also be brisk dropping into the mid 40s and some low 40s and even some upper 30s cannot be ruled out for some of us as well. If you are heading to the Alzheimer’s walk Saturday morning, be sure to say hi to Brad and make sure you have a hoodie or jacket in the morning that you might shed in the afternoon.

The winds will come out of the north or northwest all weekend long but we should see plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies but it will be quite brisk this weekend so make sure your heaters are ready to go if you get cold easily due to the overnight temperatures plummeting this weekend. We could see some frost on Sunday morning but most of us will stay just a few degrees to warm for frost to occur. A frost advisory could be issued by the National Weather Service for some of our counties.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week is going to start out cool with mostly sunny skies. Monday morning looks to be our only shot for a morning to start out in the 40s as warmer weather will look to move back in as the week progresses. Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 70s and 80s will look to return for the middle of the week. Clouds will increase towards the middle and end of the work week as well with our next chance for rain showers returning on Thursday or next Friday. The winds will come out of the south or southwest most of the week leading to the warmer weather coming back. Morning lows will hang around the 50s as well for most of the week. We need the rain as drought conditions have returned to West Tennessee, so hopefully we pick up some decent rain on Thursday or Friday next week as that is our only shot for rain in the forecast.

FINAL THOUGHT:

A cold front will come crashing through late Friday and a quick transition to fall returns just in time for the upcoming weekend. A weaker front passed on Thursday and brought some rain showers but the next front coming Friday night will drop high and low temperatures around 20°. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

