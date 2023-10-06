Humboldt child rape suspect found living in boat in Alaska

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man wanted for sex crimes involving a minor has been captured in Alaska.

According to a press release by the U.S. Marshals, 50-year-old Adam Gabarra was wanted out of Humboldt on the charges of incest, aggravated sexual battery of a minor and child rape.

The release states that the Humboldt Police Department issued a warrant for Gabarra’s arrest on July 13, 2023, and the case was adopted by the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals confirm on October 4, Gabarra was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Alaska after receiving a tip that he was living out of a boat in Juneau, approximately 3,400 miles from Humboldt.

According to the release, Gabarra was apprehended without incident and was transported to the local jail to await the extradition process back to Humboldt.

