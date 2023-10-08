$150,000 Powerball winner in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn.—One lucky Tennessee Lottery player wins $150,000.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery, one lucky player from Antioch is a $150,000 winner after the Saturday, October 8th drawing.

The lucky player matched four out of 5 white balls, winning $50,000. The player chose to add the power play for $1 extra and because the number called was 3 the winner won a total of $150,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Buy The Way, located at 220 Crossings Pl. in Antioch.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $1.55 billion for the Monday, October 9th drawing.

The Tennessee lottery reminds players to always play responsibly.

The Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $7 billion of funding for education programs, including college scholarships and grants.

