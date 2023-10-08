October activities for adults at the Jackson-Madison Co. Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library is offering lots of fun activities for adults this month.

This month’s activities for adults include:

Computer Classes: Intro to Computers

October 11 at 11:00 a.m. In this class, learn the basics of computers and some trouble shooting methods for new users.

Computer Classes: Internet Basics

This program will be held October 25 at 11:00 am. Participants will learn the basics of using the internet.

BookTok Book Talks

October 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month we will talk about what we’ve been reading lately! You can also stop by the library to pick up a copy of Circe by Madeline Miller for the Big Read!

Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace

August 18th at 3:30 p.m. Come to the Library’s Makerspace and try your hand at making a board game. Participants will use parts of other board games and reskinning them to your interests, you can create something new and more fun than the original! Call the MakerSpace or email jmcmakerspace@gmail.com to register.

Game Nights

Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on October 19. Join in for fun playing all sorts of board games. Game nights also include a session of D&D, call Shayne at (731) 425-8600 or email splunk@madisoncountytn.gov to register.

Tai Chi

Every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. on October 10, 17, 24 & 31. Join others for this graceful form of exercise.

Stitching Hour

Every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. on October 10, 17, 24 & 31. Join others in knitting, crocheting, embroidering, tatting, and other textile skills.

Arts & Crafts (for Grownups)

Every Monday at 11:00 a.m. on October 16, 23 & 30. Join in for arts and crafts while enjoying music or a podcast.

Yoga Class

Every Monday at 4:30 p.m. on October 16, 23 & 30. Join others and explore the benefits of yoga in this weekly class.

Unique Line Dance

Every Monday at 6:00 p.m. on October 16, 23 & 30. Come in for a great hour of exercise with this unique line dance class.

Jackson Writer’s Club

Every 2nd and 4th Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on October 12 & 26. Join other writers for mini-lessons and practice writing. Share some knowledge and gain new skills. Writers of all levels are welcome!

The Jackson Madison County Library main branch is located at 433 E. Lafayette St. in downtown Jackson.

And to find out more visit their Facebook page or website for more information, or give them a call at (731) 425-8600.