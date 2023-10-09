Brew Wings 2023 to be held this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. – You can soon enjoy a family favorite while helping one local non-profit.

The Scarlet Rope Project has partnered with Hub City Brewing and Christian Brothers Automotive for their Fall Brew Wing event.

The fundraiser will include a wing cooking competition, cornhole tournament, and silent auction.

Proceeds will go towards the Scarlet Rope Project, which helps female survivors of sex trafficking.

Events Coordinator Ashlee Allison says it’s an event for the whole family and it’s sure to be a ton of fun.

“It’s a bunch of self-proclaimed grill masters that come out and put on their best secret sauces and everything and you just get to enjoy a wide variety of wings, and they just have so much fun grilling and so it’s fun to see the kinda competition in the air,” Allison said.

Brew Wing 2023 will take place on Saturday, October 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hub City Brewing located in downtown Jackson.

You can find tickets online here.

