Metal music fans unite in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.—A head-banging music festival visits the Hub City for the first time.

Metal Devastation is a metal based music festival.

This is the second year that this concert has been in Tennessee.







Metal fans from all over Jackson and West Tennessee were encouraged to sit down and enjoy bands from all over.

The headliner’s vocalist says that the atmosphere is her favorite part about performing.

“Everyone’s energy and everyone is so kind. I know that metal gets a rep for being this scary, aggressive music but you look around here it’s people. And it’s people hugging and people loving on each other that we haven’t seen in a few years or months or whatever, and it’s pretty awesome,” said Megan Orvold, vocalist of Casket Robbery.

Vendors were encouraged to sell food, jewelry, and the bands that performed could also sell their merch.

The returning vendors tell us what they enjoy about setting up each year.

“I enjoy every minute of it! You get to see all these bands from all these other places. It creates new opportunities for vendors and expanding businesses because you have customers based in different states, and other places. Because it’s really cool,” said Dustin Smith, owner of Smith Oddities.

For some, the turn out was not only exciting but shocking to see that other people in the Hub City enjoyed metal.

“I’m always surprised by the turnout at of these events, cause you keep hearing from everybody how unpopular metal is and then you go down to one of these and you find the audience,” said Joey Kelian, attendee.

This festival also allowed guest to dress as their true selves.

“She’s “Salem in Sage” and so she does like all hand-forged sterling silver metal jewelry. It’s really cool! She actually made this chain also, and she does permanent jewelry too,” said Sarah Mendoza, attendee.

Attendees also shared how this event was fun for meeting new people that also share their same music interest.

Find more local news stories here.