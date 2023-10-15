Oct. 15th begins the requirement of burn permits in TN

TENNESSEE—October begins the requirement of burn permits.

According to BurnSafeTN.org, burn permits are required in Tennessee beginning October 15, 2023 until May 15, 2024.

Per the Tennessee Division of Forestry burn permits are required where local restrictions do not supersede.

Fire prevention starts with knowing when it is safe to conduct any brush or debris burns.

Tennessee residents should always check the local restrictions in their area before conducting a burn.

According to BurnSafeTN.org, careless burning activity is the leading cause to wildfires in the state. Wildfires can lead to the loss of needed resources, damages to property, and even death.

For more information on burn permits and the BurnSafeTN campaign, visit the website here.