Red carpet chapel held amid Lane’s homecoming week

JACKSON, Tenn. – Homecoming at Lane College continued on Wednesday morning with their red carpet chapel.

Students could be seen on stage welcoming the celebration with songs. Students also participated in prayer together prior to the guest speaker’s speech.

Pastor Andre Loyd is an alumni of Lane’s graduating Class of 2010.

“Being the guest speaker for today is really a full circle moment for me,” Loyd said. “And to give students what I received when I was here. And so, again, I am excited about being able to speak to them, knowing where they are, having sat in that very seat that they sit in.”

Homecoming activities will continue until Saturday, when it ends with the homecoming game and the ultimate soiree.

