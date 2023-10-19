Runway for a Cure raises funds for cancer research

JACKSON, Tenn. – Runway for a Cure, a fashion show centered around support for breast cancer, awareness, and survivors, lit up a Jackson venue Thursday night.

It’s hosted by the American Cancer Society. The event is focused on raising money for breast cancer research.

“We’re excited to be here, raise money, and have a great time,” said Karen Ellis, the Executive Director for the Kirkland Cancer Center.

The evening began with dinner and entertainment by a local band, then followed by the fashion show.

“We have survivors who are going to model. We have an incredible event where men wear, real men wear pink, and it is an amazing time,” Ellis said.

This event is more than a fashion show. Behind the crowd is a silent auction, a wine and whiskey pull, and local vendors selling merchandise.

Karen Ellis, the Executive Director for the Kirkland Cancer Center, says she hopes this event has an impact on the community.

“I want them to be a part of it for the awareness. It’s very important that women do self-exams. It’s very important that they do their annual exams, and this is just a fun way to get people involved,” Ellis said.

Their goal this year was to raise $200,000 for breast cancer research.

