Lane College homecoming continues into Friday night

JACKSON, Tenn. – Alumni from all over joined in to celebrate their alma mater in the Hub City as the school continues its week-long homecoming festivities leading up to their homecoming game on Saturday.







Students gathered on Friday afternoon to meet the players that will hopefully take home the victory as well as the homecoming court.

“One of the things about Bishop Graves is he said when he was a student. He said, ‘I just felt sorry for the students at Yale and Harvard that they didn’t get a chance to get a Lane College education.’ And so that is the spirit with which we celebrate this weekend,” said Logan Hampton, the President of Lane College.

The final authority had their annual performance.

Students were able to perform in different genres from classical, R&B, jazz and many more.

And just like the homecoming season, music brings members of the Lane community together for a great time.

“Music is important to our whole community because it is a connector. It helps us to collaborate not only within music, with each other, but outside of our departments and also within our community, our surrounding community, the Jackson community. It’s very important to us here,” Hampton said.

Lane College will kick things off early Saturday morning with the annual homecoming parade starting on Lane Avenue.

It will be followed by the homecoming football game at 2 p.m.

The Lane Dragons will take on Virginia University of Lynchburg at Lane Field.

