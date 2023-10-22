$50,000 Powerball winner in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.—One lucky TN Lottery player wins $50,000.

According to the TN Lottery, one lucky Powerball player has won $50,000 after matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the Saturday, October 22 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Oak Ridge, TN Kroger located at 1550 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The Tennessee lottery does not disclose further information until the winner comes forward.

The Tennessee lottery reminds players to always play responsibly.

The Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $7 billion of funding for education programs, including college scholarships and grants.

To learn more about the Tennessee Lottery, click here.

Find more Tennessee news here.