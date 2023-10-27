Educator of the Week: Jill Zemer

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

This week’s nominee is Jill Zemer, a first grade teacher at Caywood Elementary School in Lexington.

Zemer has been teaching for eleven years and says from a young age she has always had a passion for children.

“I’ve actually always known I wanted to be a teacher, from the time that I was young, I always played school at home,” Zemer said.

Zemer has taught dance and tumbling, and also has been involved in her church helping children.

Her biggest challenge is getting down on herself when students aren’t understanding.

She says she wants to make sure she is doing her job by teaching and that the students get it.

“I always like to say things and have them repeat things after me, and so I think they learn best by doing and moving. I don’t like to sit still very long, so I try to keep them active whenever we’re learning so that way we’re always involved,” Zemer said.

The best part of teaching for Zemer is the students because they make everyday fun and she enjoys coming to school to see them everyday.

“I always hope my kids know that I love them, but most importantly that Jesus loves them. I pray every morning when I come in that I will show Jesus’ love to my students each and everyday, and that they see that and that they remember that above all else,” Zemer said.

Zemer is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.