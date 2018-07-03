Firework rules & ordinances to follow this Independence Day

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — This Fourth of July, many people will celebrate with fireworks. Milan Fire Chief Steven Dillard says it’s important to know the rules to follow.

“The main thing to think about with fireworks is they’re small explosives and they are dangerous,” Dillard said.

Firework rules and regulations vary by county and city. Here are the regulations for those who live in Milan.

“On July the fourth, you can shoot fireworks from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. during the evening, and we do ask that at 11 you do cease any fireworks,” Dillard said.

To get a better idea of where the use of fireworks is legal, the accompanying graphic helps explain the ordinances within a few counties and their limits. For example, those within the city limits of Henderson are not allowed to sell or shoot fireworks, but there are no restrictions outside the city limits in the county.

“Here in the city, June 20 through July the fifth, they are permissible between the hours of three o’clock in the afternoon and 10 p.m. at night,” Dillard said.

He says people should also be aware of their surroundings and where they plan to set them off.

“‘We do suggest that you try to at least 50 feet away from your home,” Dillard said. “Also, be mindful of the neighbors behind you and what type of vegetation you have around your home while you’re shooting fireworks.”

So this Fourth of July, make sure to celebrate safely and legally.

“We want everybody to have fun, but we want everybody to be safe too, and that’s our main concern,” Dillard said.

Here in Madison County, no sale of fireworks or any use of fireworks is allowed in the county. To learn more about firework ordinances in your area, Dillard says to call your local fire department.