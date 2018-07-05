Man shot during alleged Jackson home invasion

JACKSON, Tenn. — A shooting at an apartment complex in east Jackson sent one person to the hospital Thursday, according to Jackson police. Investigators said the man who was shot is accused of breaking into an apartment.

Jackson police said the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. Thursday at East Pointe Apartments.

“Any shooting like that is not good at all,” Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd said. “We hate that it happened.”

Dodd represents east Jackson. “We do have cameras over here, which that’s a blessing,” he said.

Jackson police said a 34-year-old Lexington man kicked in the door at one of the apartments. Officers said a person inside then shot the suspect. Police said the suspect ignored warnings not to come inside the apartment.

Investigators said the suspect was seriously injured and went to a hospital in Memphis. His condition is unknown at this time.

Despite this shooting, Dodd said violent crime across the city is down about 15 percent. “I think the community is safe,” he said. “I think our city is safer than it’s been in years.”

Jackson police said the resident who shot the suspect is cooperating with investigators.

Police said this was not a random act. Officers said they believe the suspect knows the people who live at the apartment.

“We don’t want things like this happening in our city, but there’s no way you can stop it if someone’s got their mind made up to do things like this,” Dodd said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Jackson police said so far no charges have been filed. Officers said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.