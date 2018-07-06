BREAKING: 1 shot, killed after alleged property dispute in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A dispute between neighbors leaves a man dead in a Friday morning shooting in Yuma, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

A neighbor called 911 to report the shooting between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday on Rex Lane in Yuma, according to Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson.

The sheriff says a man has died as a result of the shooting.

The neighbors had been in an ongoing property dispute for years, according to the sheriff.

Neither of the people involved have been identified.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation and is interviewing the alleged shooter at the sheriff’s office, according to the sheriff.

Investigators are currently working the scene of the shooting.

