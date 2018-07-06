Severe weather causes storm damage across West Tennessee

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Severe weather causes storm damage across West Tennessee Friday afternoon.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News traveled to north Jackson where a viewer told us about a carport at the corner of Pleasant Plains and Ashport Road. The structure collapsed onto the ground, damaging some of the vehicle underneath. At this time, the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning with winds possibly as high as 60 miles per hour.

In east Jackson there was a flooded roadway at the intersection of Allen and Edgewood Avenues. These were not the only roads covered with standing water. Experts remind drivers to drive slowly and to turn around, don’t drown.

Trees were also down across the area, like one on the 500 block of 18th Street in Humboldt. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Also in Humboldt, off Antioch Road, a house where the residents were forced to tie a tarp onto their home after a portion of their roof blew right off. When WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News arrived on scene, insulation was seen scattered about their property. The couple says no one was injured.

We heard about these incidents from 7 Eyewitness News Tipsters, who keep us updated on news happening across our region, including severe weather.

If you would like to share your storm damage photos and videos, you can email them to news@wbbjtv.com.