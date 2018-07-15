Huntingdon Mustangs look to make another deep run in the playoffs

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Huntingdon Mustangs look to reload and rebuild from last year’s season in hopes of another deep run in this year’s football state playoffs.

Eric Swenson, Head Coach of the Mustangs, said they did have a disappointing end to last year’s season, but he ultimately hopes to build off of last year’s success. Coach Swenson also said he wants leaders and he places a big emphasis on his players being tough.

“We are hoping this year we can build off of that. We got a good core group of kids back. We are deep at line, not as deep in the backfield as we were, we lost Kade and Tyrese, that is two big losses, but we’ve got a good group of guys that are capable of doing it and coming back. You know, if we can sure up a few positions, I think we can be back in the hunt,” Swenson said.

The Mustangs’ season ended last year in the the third round of the playoffs and finished 12-1 on the season. Huntingdon also graduated 10 seniors.