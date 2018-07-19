Jackson Idol welcomes 11th year of performances

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of children took the stage at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Thursday for Jackson Idol 2018.

This is the 11th year of the show, and campers from four summer camps across the city were ready to show off their talents.

“We are having our annual Jackson Idol event today to showcase all of our great kids we have in the city of Jackson,” PeeWee Williamson, with Westwood’s summer camp, said.

The kids have been practicing since the first week of June for the show.

“Practices are really fun because we get to practice with our friends, and we get to do cool dances,” participant Carlos Roberson said.

Last year’s winner, Braylen Jackson, came back up on stage for an encore.

Williamson said this is all about the kids working for a goal, getting on stage and performing in front of a crowd.

Students at Westwood won for ages 6 through 8 and 9 through 12.