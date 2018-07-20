Jackson Madison County School System has new registration terms

JACKSON, Tenn.–As a new school year is starting next month, there are a few things you should know about Jackson-Madison County School System registration.

You can register in open online registration before or on August 2nd. If you moved since last semester, you can log onto the JMCSS website and check to make sure you’re going to the correct school. If you need to register your child, there are computers available at the schools. You need to fill out the online registration forms and take the required documents to the school.

“But you need to make sure that you have your child’s birth certificate, their updated shot records on a Tennessee form, a current school physical, their 3 proofs of residency and the rest of it is listed online for parents to see what to take up there,”

JMCSS is expecting 13,000 students this school year. Register your child as early as possible to avoid lines.