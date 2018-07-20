TN Gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee campaigns in West TN

JACKSON, Tenn.– As early voting rolls on and the August 2 Primary inches closer, political candidates running for the office of governor are crisscrossing the state to drum up voter support.

One candidate, Republican Bill Lee stopped by the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News studios, Friday.

Lee, a businessman and cattle farmer from Williamson County told us he has one quality that sets him apart from his opponents.

“I think being an outsider is a strength and people are increasingly becoming aware of that, I think,” said Lee. “There’s a strength coming into government from outside of government and I think people appreciate that.”

Lee made several campaign stops in West Tennessee, Friday including Town Hall meetings in Memphis, Jackson Carroll and Weakley counties.