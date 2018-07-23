School leaders offer reminder of medical requirements for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the new school season for Jackson-Madison County students quickly approaching, parents need to make sure their students are up to date with the proper vaccinations and medical paperwork. The School Health Clinic on Lexington Avenue helps with that.

“We’re really excited to get all of our students ready for school,” said Annette Wilson, JMCSS coordinated school health administrator.

Wilson says their goal is to have everybody fully immunized on the first day of school.

“What we are asking is that you get in with your primary care, with your health department or our School Health Clinic, and hopefully between some of those avenues you’ll be able to get everything done and have everything ready,” Wilson said.

Medical requirements vary with each grade level.

“Pre-K, kindergarten and seventh grade, there are immunizations that are recommended and some that are required for you to be enrolled and attend school,” Wilson said.

They recommend students have updated physicals, especially for those who participate in sports.

“It’s great to go ahead and get that school physical, that way they can be updated on any prescriptions they might need,” Wilson said.

Having all necessary documents for both school registration and medical preparations will help your child start the school season on the right foot.

“The clock is ticking, so please get your child’s shots and get their school physicals and have them ready to start on day one,” Wilson said.

For more information about all the required documents and preparations needed for the upcoming school season in Jackson-Madison County, visit the “Seen On 7” section of our website.