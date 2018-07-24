Medina opens new grade school

MEDINA, Tenn.–A local city is opening a brand new school.

The City of Medina held a ribbon cutting for a grade school Tuesday afternoon. The Pre-K through third grade building is two years in the making. The school includes classrooms, library, cafeteria and computer lab. School Principal Billy Carey said the staff outgrew the last building which prompted the change.

“This building is just the state of the art, well planned-out building that is that is going to be something to be very proud of,” said Principal Carey.

School begins in Medina on August 1.