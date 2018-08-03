Construction closes 45 Bypass over certain hours of the weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Barrels, cones, and heavy machinery are additions Jackson drivers are used to seeing on their roadways everyday, and TDOT representatives say they are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Friday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Nichole Lawrence, community relations officer at TDOT, who says there will be a closure at the 45 Bypass near the Vann Drive exit that started Friday night at 8:00 and will continue Saturday afternoon until 3.

She also says the closure will continue throughout Saturday night, going from 8 until 3:00 p.m., Sunday.

“Those closures are for crews to go in and safely ready the outside of the new bridge so we can shift traffic over Sunday when we’re complete,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence also says it’s important to know before you go, by checking their website at tn.gov/tdot for all updates.

Officials also remind drivers to take it slow when driving around areas where construction projects are taking place and to pay attention to machinery and workers.