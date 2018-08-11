Thousand enjoy an outside Christian music concert at Barnfest

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Christian music bands took the stage at the Barn at Snider Farms Saturday for the fourth annual Barnfest.

“So many people are hurting. So many people are broken, and we believe that Jesus is the hope that they need, and anything we can do to point them to him, we’re committed to making that happen,” said event coordinator Angela Snider.

Organizers say they expect about ten thousand people to be in attendance.

“What makes Barnfest so special is we have people from all denominations, all different backgrounds, come together just for a night of worship,” Snider said.

The lineup included We Are Messengers, KB, and Rush of Fools. This free Christian music concert is attended by people and churches from across the southeast.

“The music that I give has said to be inspirational, life giving, and I hope hard hitting,” said artist KB.

Artists say they bring not only their music, but an important message to share with all who would listen.

“I feel like it’s a good message from the music. It connects pretty much to everybody,” said concert attendee Timothy Robinson.

They say their mission is for everyone to have a good time and leave feeling enlightened.

“I hope that my music can help give folks a portal into this world of heavenly existence where it’s morning, it’s joy, it’s life,” KB said.

Event organizers say each year churches from all over the southeast bus their congregation in to enjoy the show.

Local businesses and agencies such as JEA and the Madison County Fire Department were also in attendance, keeping with the theme of unity within the community.