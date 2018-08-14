Memphis Tigers continue training camp in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers will spend three days on the University of Memphis Lambuth campus as part of their training camp for the third consecutive season.

The team will make the drive from Memphis to Jackson Wednesday and plan to arrive on the Lambuth campus Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will feature practices in the morning followed by meetings and activities in the evenings.

The Tigers’ visit in the Hub City will wrap up Saturday with a preseason tailgate and scrimmage at 10 a.m. Fans can meet and great the Tigers following the scrimmage. Head Coach of the Memphis Tigers, Mike Norvell says a change up in scenery is a plus.

“I like kind of, you know, getting away from some of the distractions of just being at home and really to break up to routine. We will be 13 practices in or 12-13 practices in and kind of change the landscape a little bit, which you always think helps,” said Coach Norvell.

Parking and admission to Saturday’s event are free.