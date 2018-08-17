Bridge demolition to shut down 45 Bypass at I-40 this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Traffic will be rerouted at Interstate 40 and the U.S. 45 Bypass as crews undertake a bridge demolition project.

Starting at 3 a.m. Saturday, workers will close and detour I-40 eastbound and westbound onto ramps at Exit 80 at the U.S. 45 Bypass, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

They will also close and detour Highway 45 Bypass south and northbound at the interchange.

This will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.