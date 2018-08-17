City of Milan seeks votes for chance at new farmers market

MILAN, Tenn. — The piece of land in the accompanying photo may not look like much now, but city leaders in Milan have big plans to develop it into a farmers market.

“What we’re trying to do is build a stronger and more vibrant Milan, Tennessee, and there’s a lot of pieces to that puzzle — retail development, industrial development and also a place for our citizens to come and shop,” Mayor B.W. Beasley said.

The city of Milan is pushing to get enough votes from all over West Tennessee for a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant.

With enough votes, residents of Milan will have a new farmers market built, and they also will have access to fresh local agricultural products.

“I think it’s very important for especially rural communities to have a farmers market to have, to give our farmers and the people who grow fresh fruit and vegetables an access to our citizens, ” Mayor Beasley said.

Milan was chosen to be in the running for the grant out of 2,000 applicants. Having a farmers market is important for small towns, says Milan’s Director of Economic and Community Development Allyson Wadley.

“You know being part of the millennial generation I know how important it is for small towns to have thriving farmers markets,” Wadley said.

In order to win the grant, the city of Milan has to accumulate enough votes to place in the top 40.

“Milan being the small town that it is, it’s hard to gather as many votes cause this is a nationwide contest,” Wadley said.

Voting has already begun and will end at midnight Aug. 24.

For your chance to vote, visit the State Farm Neighborhood Assist website.