Top 5 plays from week 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from week one are as followed:

#5: Crockett County’s Josh Owens stiff arms two defenders on his way to a touchdown, Crockett County would take down Dyer County, 49-29.

#4: Bolivar Central’s Rayeon Gibbs intercepts it and takes it in for the score but Bolivar would fall to Adamsville 19-9.

#3: Milan’s Taylor Lockhart throws up a dime to Devonte Herron who snatches it out of mid-air, the Bulldogs would take down Humboldt, 62-6.

#2: Mckenzie’s Joseph Miller takes the toss and launches one up to Tyler Spivery who was wide open and he goes in for the score but Huntingdon would get the win, 49-19.

#1: Peabody’s Jacquez Wilkins makes the entire Booker T. Washington team miss en route to a touchdown, the tide would roll 55-0.